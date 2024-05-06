Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $206.65 million during the quarter.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

Hamilton Beach Brands stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,641. The company has a market capitalization of $338.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Hamilton Beach Brands Announces Dividend

About Hamilton Beach Brands

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

