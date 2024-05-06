Lifezone Metals (LZM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Lifezone Metals to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LZM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,458. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Lifezone Metals has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lifezone Metals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

