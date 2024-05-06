Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 901.79% and a negative net margin of 2,169.07%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of LUCD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.02. 174,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,820. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $50.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc, a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company, focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma in the United States. The company's flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.

