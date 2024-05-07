Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,639 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $634.64. 802,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,341. The stock has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $607.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

