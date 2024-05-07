Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.73. 702,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

