Lincoln National Corp Sells 751 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 194.5% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAPR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 60,257 shares. The stock has a market cap of $912.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

