Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,348 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ASML by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 274,562 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ASML by 106.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,813 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ASML by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after purchasing an additional 151,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after buying an additional 126,413 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $15.29 on Monday, hitting $916.92. 641,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $950.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $819.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

