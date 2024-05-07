Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,936 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 149,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Chubb by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,172,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CB traded up $3.51 on Monday, hitting $252.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,073. The firm has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.90 and its 200 day moving average is $237.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

