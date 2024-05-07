iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 247.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,880 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,960,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,068. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.04.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.