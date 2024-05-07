Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,000 shares of company stock worth $105,189,850 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.34. 5,301,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,261,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.46. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $96.10 and a 1 year high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.