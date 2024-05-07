Lincoln National Corp Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,813 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 139,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.19. The company had a trading volume of 170,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,245. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.43. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $131.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

