Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $13.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.96. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a current ratio of 36.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

