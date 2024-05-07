Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 2.09% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 411.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CGMU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 140,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,794. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.