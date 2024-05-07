DHI Group (DHX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.82 million. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHI Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DHX opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.24 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Monday.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

