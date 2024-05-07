Model N (NYSE:MODN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Model N Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MODN opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $724,025.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,833,037.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

