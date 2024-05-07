Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 518.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.37%.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CODX opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

