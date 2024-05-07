Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 1,063 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.14. 1,227,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $97.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

