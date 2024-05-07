Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.00 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $27.25 or 0.00042835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.00 billion and $255.32 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,613.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.68 or 0.00752480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00127517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00064569 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.00205064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00102555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,920,806 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

