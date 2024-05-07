International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.64. 4,221,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,970,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.44 and its 200 day moving average is $171.66. The stock has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.20%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

