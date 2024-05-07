Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.85

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.85 and last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 2401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.14.

Recruit Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

