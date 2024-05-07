Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.35

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 162220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Atlas Copco Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

