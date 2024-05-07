NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.74

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 10364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

NN Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22.

NN Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This is a positive change from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.47.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

