Flare (FLR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.16 Billion

Flare (FLR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 7th. Flare has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $6.25 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flare has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 38,729,353,790 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 38,795,647,180.13203 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02967045 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $7,398,239.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

