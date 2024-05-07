NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $317.90

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 317.90 ($3.99) and last traded at GBX 316.45 ($3.98), with a volume of 58606922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.83).

NWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NatWest Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.89) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.15) price target for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.77) to GBX 325 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.39) to GBX 290 ($3.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 309.38 ($3.89).

The firm has a market capitalization of £27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 267.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 231.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,617.02%.

In related news, insider Mark Seligman bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £481.77 ($605.24). Corporate insiders own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

