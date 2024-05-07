Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $219.50

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 219.50 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 219.50 ($2.76), with a volume of 837179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.66).

CAML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 215 ($2.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.76) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

The firm has a market cap of £381.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,354.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 190.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 175.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is 11,250.00%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

