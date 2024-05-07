Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $185.00

Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.32), with a volume of 133438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.27).
Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £393.62 million, a PE ratio of 1,064.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 180.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 171.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 1.75.
About Henderson European Focus Trust
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
