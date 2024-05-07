JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $138.50

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 138.50 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.72), with a volume of 615866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.50 ($1.70).

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.87. The company has a market capitalization of £405.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,425.00.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

In other news, insider Elisabeth Scott bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £16,770 ($21,067.84). Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

