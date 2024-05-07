Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.57-1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $626-635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $626.62 million. Oddity Tech also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.61-0.64 EPS.

Oddity Tech Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ODD stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $31.26. 2,205,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,085. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. Oddity Tech has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 30.91.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ODD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.