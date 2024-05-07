Lincoln National Corp Buys New Stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

