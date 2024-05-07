Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.50. 467,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.57. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.