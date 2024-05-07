Lincoln National Corp Purchases 14,400 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 230,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.01. 4,141,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,501. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

