Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Trading 17.3% Higher

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 17.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.77 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.70 ($0.20). Approximately 8,653,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 2,212,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.39 ($0.17).

Poolbeg Pharma Stock Up 11.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £74.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,490.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.36.

Get Poolbeg Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cathal Friel bought 830,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £99,600 ($125,125.63). In other Poolbeg Pharma news, insider Jeremy Skillington acquired 154,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £17,024.04 ($21,386.98). Also, insider Cathal Friel bought 830,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £99,600 ($125,125.63). Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class broad spectrum RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Poolbeg Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poolbeg Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.