Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 124.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,261 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.74. 1,171,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.95 and a 12-month high of $93.84.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.