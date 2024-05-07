iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,242 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after buying an additional 12,581,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,589,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,810,000 after buying an additional 261,005 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,439,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,064,000 after purchasing an additional 151,771 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,723,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,757,000 after purchasing an additional 538,729 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,779. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.1498 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

