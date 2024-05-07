Lincoln National Corp Has $7.05 Million Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,426 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 1.67% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BALT. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 290,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BALT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.25. 317,173 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $636.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

