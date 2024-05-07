Status (SNT) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Status (SNT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $151.48 million and $11.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011546 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,645.20 or 1.00049399 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012870 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,350,955 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,882,828,217.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03958738 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $4,953,121.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

