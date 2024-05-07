Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 71.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 147,844 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares during the period.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of SILJ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,559. The company has a market cap of $860.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.02.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

