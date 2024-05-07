Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCRB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. 2,299,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.16. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

