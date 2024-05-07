Vacasa (VCSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.50) per share for the quarter.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.82) by $3.34. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a positive return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $177.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. On average, analysts expect Vacasa to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vacasa Stock Up 3.5 %

VCSA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. 11,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,627. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.74. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vacasa from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $115,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,300 shares of company stock valued at $479,769. 11.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Featured Articles

