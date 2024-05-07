Spire Wealth Management Purchases 20,124 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 154.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.54. The stock had a trading volume of 78,196 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

