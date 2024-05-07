TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. TransDigm Group updated its FY24 guidance to $31.75-$33.09 EPS.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,300.00 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $766.00 and a 52-week high of $1,309.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,214.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,080.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,170.27.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.