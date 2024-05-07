Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 260,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after buying an additional 268,406 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 545,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,873,000 after buying an additional 67,211 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,491,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,344. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

