Northwest Pipe to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Northwest Pipe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northwest Pipe’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Northwest Pipe Trading Up 8.3 %

NWPX opened at $36.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

