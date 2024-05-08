B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Herbalife in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Herbalife’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife’s FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

HLF has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,604.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Herbalife news, Director Rodica Macadrai purchased 5,175 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $48,179.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,385.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,778 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,604.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 115,757 shares of company stock worth $1,012,778. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 801,644 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Herbalife by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after buying an additional 483,635 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Herbalife during the first quarter valued at $4,013,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife during the fourth quarter valued at $5,799,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife by 6,949,960.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 347,498 shares during the period.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

