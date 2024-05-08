Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.17

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.17 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 157107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.93 million. Analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Primo Water by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

