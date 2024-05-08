Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.42

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.42 and last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 22168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.
The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.11.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
