Outfitter Financial LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.84. The stock had a trading volume of 917,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,191. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $386.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

