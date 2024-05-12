Kevin A. Raketich Sells 2,000 Shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,673. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Metallus stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. Metallus Inc. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.80 million. Metallus had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Metallus Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

