Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Director Mary Garden Buys 4,694 Shares of Stock

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) Director Mary Garden purchased 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.60.
Dexterra Group Price Performance
TSE DXT opened at C$5.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$345.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.25 and a 12 month high of C$6.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.75.
Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.37%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.
