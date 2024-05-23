Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Ying Christina Liu Sells 7,261 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $232,061.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, May 9th, Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $2,112,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ying Christina Liu sold 407 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $12,698.40.

Shares of CFLT opened at $31.96 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFLT shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,505,000 after acquiring an additional 669,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,169 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $134,132,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,910,000 after acquiring an additional 738,147 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

